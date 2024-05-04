On Our Land A Film That Documents The Cultural Heritage Of The Palestinian In Southern Hebron Villages

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN/
On our land film is produced by the British Coventry University, in cooperation with the Higher Coordinating Committee against the Wall and settlment.
The film documents the cultural heritage of the Palestinian in southern Hebron villages.
Executing Producer : Palestine News Network
To watch the film click her
