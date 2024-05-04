May The Fourth Be With You And Princess Leia

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Princess Leia Galactic Legacy.

47 years have passed since the first installment of Star Wars hit the big screen, creating a universe that, today, continues to excite millions of fans around the world. Princess Leia is remembered for being one of the most memorable heroines in cinema. Carrie Fisher, the actress who died years ago, won over the world with her natural charisma.

