US Embassy In Cairo Announces Egyptian-American Musical Fusion Tour

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The US Embassy in Cairo is excited to announce an Egyptian-American musical fusion tour, headlined by the award-winning American vocal music ensemble, The Beatbox House. As a highlight of their 2024 world tour, The Beatbox House will visit Egypt, showcasing their innovative musical style in Luxor, Cairo, and Alexandria. This tour celebrates the melding of American and Egyptian musical heritage, reinforcing the cultural ties between the two countries.

The Beatbox House's itinerary includes collaborations with iconic Egyptian musicians. In Cairo, they will perform alongside the esteemed Wust El-Balad, promising an unparalleled Egyptian-American musical spectacle. In Alexandria, the vibrant Sharmoofers will join them, merging their infectious pop rhythms with The Beatbox House's dynamic beats.

Ruben Harutunian, Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy at the US Embassy in Cairo, shared his excitement about the tour:“Under the banner 'Almazieka tegam3na' or 'Music Brings US Together,' we aim to honour the robust alliance between our nations and connect people from diverse backgrounds through the power of music.”

The tour kicks off on April 30 at the Misr Public Library in Luxor, where The Beatbox House will enchant audiences with their beatboxing prowess. On May 1, they will grace the stage at the American University of Cairo's Tahrir Campus, joined by Wust El-Balad, blending American and Egyptian musical flavours. The first 1,000 registered ticket holders for the Cairo concert will receive special prizes, adding to the excitement. The tour concludes on May 3 at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, where The Beatbox House's beats will harmonize with Sharmoofers' melodic pop.

Beyond performances, The Beatbox House will engage with local communities. A unique show for the visually impaired is scheduled at the Bibliotheca Alexandria on 2 May. They will also host a children's workshop in Cairo's City of the Dead and a masterclass for over 500 Egyptian artists involved in US-funded music programmes.

This tour is sponsored by the US Embassy through the American Music Abroad programme, a US Department of State initiative fostering cultural diplomacy through music, marking its return to Egypt after five years.