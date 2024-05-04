GCC Commercial Arbitration Academy To Be Launched Soon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) GCC Commercial Arbitration Academy will be launched as part of the 30th anniversary celebrations of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre on May 7.

GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre secretary-general Dr Kamal al-Hamad stated that the centre's upcoming celebration of its 30th anniversary will be attended by dignitaries in Bahrain under the patronage of Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, the country's Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

A 'GCC Commercial Arbitrator Day' will also be announced during the event.

Dr al-Hamad said during the celebration, bilateral and group business meetings and discussions will be organised.

These gatherings will bring together key stakeholders in commercial arbitration, legal, and commercial spheres from the Gulf region to deliberate on bolstering collaborative efforts to fortify trust in the Arab Gulf region as a premier destination for resolving commercial disputes and attracting investments.

The centre has fostered a conducive arbitration environment grounded in robust legal and ethical principles. It has been instrumental in delivering equitable and efficacious resolutions to commercial disputes, thanks to its seasoned and highly proficient arbitration cadre dedicated to providing top-tier services to disputing parties.

The 30th anniversary celebration of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre marks a pivotal juncture in the implementation of its new strategy.

The strategy seeks to elevate the centre to the level of the world's top 10 commercial arbitration centres, and highlights the significant progress already made towards this. The establishment of an integrated commercial arbitration framework in the Gulf region is in line with this.

