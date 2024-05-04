Msheireb Partners With Metahug To Launch 'Msheireb World'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Msheireb Properties, has announced a strategic partnership with gaming studio Metahug, to launch an immersive Roblox experience that allows players to explore the richness of Qatari culture.

This collaboration is designed to blend education with interactive gaming, showcasing Qatar's sustainable innovations, creative chops, and deep-rooted traditions, a statement said.

The partnership was launched on the sidelines of the TEFFA event hosted in M7 at Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD). The Roblox platform will host a series of mini-games, each crafted to highlight a different facet of Qatari life and history. At launch, players will be able to participate in six unique games, starting with 'Pearl Hunt,' a game that pays homage to Qatar's pearl diving heritage.

In realising the project, Msheireb Properties' combined the ingenuity of the world's first sustainably regenerated downtown at MDD with the Doha Design District's (DDD) ambitions as a creative lab for global design talent.

The Roblox experience will include activities inspired by Msheireb Properties' vision for human-led design, championed through projects like MDD and the DDDt. Activities include designing sustainable fashion inspired by traditional Qatari attire and creating furniture that reflects the region's architectural elegance. Additional mini-games will educate players about Arabic typography and the history of Bedouin lifestyles, celebrating Qatar's commitment to sustainability and design.

"By integrating educational elements with the fun and excitement of gaming, we aim to create a more enriching experience that teaches players about the significant cultural heritage of Qatar," said Shaikha al-Sulaiti, senior manager of the DDD.

Working closely with Lian Pham, co-founder of Metahug, the collaboration leaned into Metahug's education in gaming expertise through its flagship Play2Learns educational initiative teaching kids to learn without knowing they're learning, the statement added.

