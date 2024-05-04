Labrador to Doberman-7 dog breeds best for Indian summers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are three more dog breeds that are well-suited for Indian summers.

Doberman Pinschers have short coats and a sleek physique that helps them dissipate heat efficiently. With proper hydration and shade, they can tolerate Indian summers quite well.

Dalmatians' thick, short coats insulate them without overheating. If given shade and water, they are energetic and lively canines that thrive in warm regions.

A popular native breed, the Indian Spitz thrives in Indian climes. In warm weather, the Indian Spitz stays cool with its thick, low-shedding coat.



Short, water-resistant coats keep Labrador Retrievers cool in hot weather. They are active and like swimming, which might help combat the summer heat.

Tamil Nadu-bred Rajapalayam sighthounds are heat-tolerant. Rajapalayams are employed for hunting in hot settings due to their short coat and slender build.

The Chippiparai, another Tamil Nadu sighthound, is tough and heat-tolerant. The short coat and agile frame of the Chippiparai make it ideal for hunting and guarding in India.

Indian Pariah Dogs, also known as Indian Native Dogs, thrive in Indian climates. These canines are great for hot weather since they've developed to survive heat and humidity.