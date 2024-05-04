Terrorists Open Fire At Air Force Vehicle In J&K’S Poonch District

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, May 4 (IANS) Terrorists on Saturday opened fire at an Indian Air Force (IAF) vehicle in J&K's Poonch district.
Official sources said that the terrorists fired at the IAF vehicle at the Gursai forests in the Mendhar area of Poonch district.
“The fire has been returned. Two to three terrorists have been engaged in a gunfight. Reinforcements have rushed to the spot. There are no reports of any fatality of Air Force personnel," the sources said.
Reports said the exchange of fire is presently underway between the security forces and the terrorists.
Further details are awaited.
MENAFN04052024000231011071ID1108173320
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.