Terrorists Open Fire At Air Force Vehicle In J&K’S Poonch District

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, May 4 (IANS) Terrorists on Saturday opened fire at an Indian Air Force (IAF) vehicle in J&K's Poonch district.

Official sources said that the terrorists fired at the IAF vehicle at the Gursai forests in the Mendhar area of Poonch district.

“The fire has been returned. Two to three terrorists have been engaged in a gunfight. Reinforcements have rushed to the spot. There are no reports of any fatality of Air Force personnel," the sources said.

Reports said the exchange of fire is presently underway between the security forces and the terrorists.

Further details are awaited.