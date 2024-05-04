Ministry Acts Swiftly To Secure Sinkhole In Sealine Area

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In response to a citizen's urgent plea for intervention, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change swiftly took action to close off the area surrounding a dangerous sinkhole and implement necessary precaution in the Sealine region.

The prompt closure was aimed at safeguarding both visitors and vehicles traversing the area, ensuring their safety amidst potential hazards.



The Sealine Unit, operating under the Ministry's Natural Reserves Management, promptly initiated measures to seal off the sinkhole and secure the vicinity.

This intervention followed the circulation of a video shared on social media, which was also reported on by Arabic daily Al Sharq, showcasing a hole filmed by a citizen, calling on authorities to intervene. The footage, revealed a sizable cavity in the desert covered by a plastic sheet, posing significant risks to pedestrians and passing vehicles.

This proactive intervention underscores the ministry's commitment to safeguarding visitors to Sealine and highlights the importance of community engagement in addressing safety hazards.