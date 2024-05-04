Death Toll In Southern Brazil Flood Rises To 56: Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Porto Alegre, Brazil: The death toll from floods and mudslides triggered by torrential storms in southern Brazil has climbed to 56 people, the country's civil defense agency said Saturday.
Rising water levels in the state of Rio Grande do Sul were straining dams and threatening the metropolis of Porto Alegre, where authorities were scrambling to evacuate some neighborhoods that had been submerged.
