Will Kick Corruption And Land Mafia Out Of Guna, Promises Union Minister Scindia

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, May 4 (IANS) Making a promise to the people of his constituency in Guna, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday that he will not allow any wrongdoing to take place in the area.

"Together, we will kick corruption and land mafia out of Guna, just like Yogi Adityanath is doing in Uttar Pradesh," Jyotiraditya Scindia said while addressing a public rally in Ashok Nagar that was also attended by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Accusing former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath of playing a major role in derailing the development of Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said that schemes like 'Ladli Behna Yojana' initiated by the BJP have transformed lives in the state.

"Had the Congress government not been toppled in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh would have misutilised the public money. Schemes like the Ladli Behna Yojana could not have been a reality," said Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Ashok Nagar, which goes to voting on May 7, falls in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency from where Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting his sixth election.

The Union Minister also highlighted the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the last 10 years.

Having begun his political career after the death of his father and Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia in 2001, Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting on BJP's symbol for the first time.