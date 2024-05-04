Video: Inkishaf | Why Is Srinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority Not Operational On Ground?

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Video: Inkishaf | Smart City Project Has Failed To To Streamline Drainage System In Srinagar City Video: Inkishaf | Patients Don't Get Fair Treatment At Govt Dental College Hospital Srinagar
Srinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority not operational. People living in Srinagar outskirts suffer a lot sir to bad roads and improper drainage system. Here is this week's Inkishaaf with Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat
