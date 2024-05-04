               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Video: Inkishaf | Why Is Srinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority Not Operational On Ground?


5/4/2024 9:11:29 AM

Srinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority not operational. People living in Srinagar outskirts suffer a lot sir to bad roads and improper drainage system. Here is this week's Inkishaaf with Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat

Kashmir Observer

