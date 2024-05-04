Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3150550 KUWAIT -- Gambian President Adama Barrow receives the Representative of the State of Kuwait Amir His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, on sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's 15th session.

3150565 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Telecommunications Company (STC) posts net profits amounting to KD 8.8 million (USD 28.6 million) during first three months of 2024 va KD 8.2 million (USD 26.6 million) earned in the same period of 2023.

3150555 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti oil price fell 42 cents to USD 85.21 per barrel (pb) on Friday compared to USD 88.63 pb the day before.

3150562 Guangzhou, China -- The Canton Fair or China Import and Export Fair is a trade fair held in the spring and autumn seasons each year since the spring of 1957 in Canton (Guangzhou), Guangdong, China. Photo feature. (end)



