Baku Hosts Inauguration Of European Cup In Rhythmic Gymnastics

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An opening ceremony of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cupcompetitions has today been held at the National Gymnastics Arenain Baku, Azernews reports.

The event first featured presentation of the participatingcountries and their flags.

Addressing the ceremony, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth andSports Farid Gayibov hailed conditions created in Azerbaijan forthe high-level organization of this prestigious competition.

The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup will welcome 160 gymnastsfrom 37 countries.

Azerbaijan's hopes are pinned on Zohra Aghamirova and KamillaSeyidzade in individual competitions, and a team consisting ofGullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, DaryaSorokina, Leman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova in groupmovements.

The competition will run until May 5.