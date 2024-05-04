Russian Army Loses 1,260 More Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 4, 2024 amount to about 473,400 invaders, including another 1,260 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 7,366 enemy tanks (+12 in the past day), 14,156 armored combat vehicles (+27), 12,148 artillery systems (+46), 1,055 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 788 air defense systems (+2), 348 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 9,611 unmanned aerial vehicles (+31), 2,127 cruise missiles (+1), 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 16,337 motor vehicles (+71), and 2,001 special equipment units (+8).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.