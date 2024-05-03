Chinese Takeover In Solomon Islands Was Preventable

China's man, former Prime Minister Sogavare, didn't run for his old post – although he retained his seat in parliament

(albeit by a very small margin)

and can still be in the new cabinet.

Chinese money is now ensuring the Sogavare successor government – with a Sogavare protégé as Prime Minister – continues in power.

And huge amounts of money are now being directed to the provinces to buy China-friendly parliamentarians to take over.

It's ultimately a test of morality.

And too often Chinese cash wins out.

The Australians and the Americans stand by transfixed – while corruption and subversion continue.



There is no downside to taking Chinese money.

I wrote a couple years ago that this financial“juice” is the lynchpin of Chinese influence efforts in the Solomons (and elsewhere) – and, if it is not addressed, honest and democratic forces will be smothered.

The Australians and the Americans – even the French (a French bank gave Sogavare inexplicable mortgages to grow his property empire) – could have done something.

They didn't.

