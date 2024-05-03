Chinese Takeover In Solomon Islands Was Preventable

(MENAFN- Asia Times) I try to write stories that have a shelf life beyond a few days.
An Asia Times article from November 27, 2021,“US misses golden opportunity in the Solomon Islands ,” qualifies.
The national elections have finished and the provincial elections are in their final stages.
People voted for change. Latest stories
Will new Solomon Islands PM stay close to China?
France sends combat troops to Ukraine battlefront The reality of courtesans in Netflix's Heeramandi
China's man, former Prime Minister Sogavare, didn't run for his old post – although he retained his seat in parliament
(albeit by a very small margin)
and can still be in the new cabinet.
Chinese money is now ensuring the Sogavare successor government – with a Sogavare protégé as Prime Minister – continues in power.
And huge amounts of money are now being directed to the provinces to buy China-friendly parliamentarians to take over.
It's ultimately a test of morality.
And too often Chinese cash wins out.
The Australians and the Americans stand by transfixed – while corruption and subversion continue.
There is no downside to taking Chinese money.
I wrote a couple years ago that this financial“juice” is the lynchpin of Chinese influence efforts in the Solomons (and elsewhere) – and, if it is not addressed, honest and democratic forces will be smothered.
The Australians and the Americans – even the French (a French bank gave Sogavare inexplicable mortgages to grow his property empire) – could have done something.
They didn't.
Sign up for one of our free newsletters
The Daily ReportStart your day right with Asia Times' top stories AT Weekly ReportA weekly roundup of Asia Times' most-read stories
The Americans belatedly put in a two-man Embassy in Honiara a couple years back, after 30 years of diplomatic malfeasance – outsourcing US interests in Solomon Islands to the Australians, who performed abysmally.
Anyone who had position (and presumably responsibility)
in Washington and Canberra
for ensuring this
oncoming Chinese takeover
didn't happen ought to be ashamed.
Save the excuses and passing of blame.
Grant Newsham Already have an account?Sign in Sign up here to comment on Asia Times stories OR
is a retired US Marine officer and former US diplomat. He is the author of the book
When China Attacks: A Warning To America .
Thank you for registering!
An account was already registered with this email. Please check your inbox for an authentication link.
MENAFN03052024000159011032ID1108172159
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.