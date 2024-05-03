Over Past Day, 97 Combat Engagements Took Place, 78 Attacks Repelled In Seven Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, 97 combat engagements took place at the front, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 78 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka sector.

During the day of May 3, there were 97x tactical engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 2x missiles and 65x airstrikes, 12x MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians. Residential apartment blocks and private houses, as well as other infrastructure, got destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the russian areas bordering Ukraine. The enemy conducts subversion, continues shelling of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the concentration of mining operations along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Baranivka (Sumy oblast). More than 20x settlements, including Liskivshchyna, Klyusy, Karpovychi (Chernihiv oblast), Seredyna-Buda, Vyshenky, Mohrytsya, Voronivka (Sumy oblast), Strilecha, Lukyantsi, Vovchansk (Kharkiv oblast), came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Kupyansk and Lyman axes: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 6x attacks in the vicinities of Petropavlivka, Kyslivka (Kharkiv oblast), Andriivka, Stelmakhivka (Luhansk oblast). The adversary launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Borova (Kharkiv oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 7x attacks, supported by enemy air strikes, in the vicinities of Makiivka, Nevske, Serebryanske forestry (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Torske (Donetsk oblast). The occupiers launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Spirne (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Makiivka, Nevske (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 14x attacks in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Novyi, Klishchiivka, Andriivka (Donetsk oblast), where the enemy, using air attacks, attempted to improve its tactical position. The adversary launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Verkhnokamyans'ke, Spirne, Ivano-Darivka and New York (Donetsk oblast). More than 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Rozdolivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Andriivka (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 28x attacks in the vicinities of Arkhanhelske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netailove and west of Semenivka (Donetsk oblast), where the enemy, with air support, made attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. The adversary launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Vovche, Kalynove, Zhelanne, Vesele, Novoselivka Persha, Komyshivka, Karlivka (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 15x settlements, including Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodyane (Donetsk oblast), where the invaders made 12x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The invaders launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Bohoyavlenka and Yevhenivka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka (Donetsk oblast).

Orikhiv axis: the enemy, using air attacks, launched 5x assaults on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 15x settlements, including Malynivka, Chervone, Bilohirya, Robotyne, Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. In particular during the day of May 3, the invaders, with air support, executed 6x unsuccessful assaults on positions of Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of Krynky (Kherson oblast). The occupiers fired artillery and mortars at around 20 settlements, including Ol'hivka, Lvove, Tyahynka, Tokarivka (Kherson oblast).

During the day of May 3, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 13x concentrations of troops, 3x command posts, meanwhile Missile Forces hit 1x command post of the enemy.