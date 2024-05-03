               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Board Interview: Krishna Manda On Building An Ecosystem For Transformation With Equal Partnership, Co-Creation, And Innovation


(MENAFN- 3BL) As part of a recurring series, Cascale details the involvement and vision of its Board members. In the latest blog post, Krishna Manda, Vice President, Corporate Sustainability at Lenzing Group, shares his perspective on the importance of advocates for an ecosystem of change and the need for bridging innovation with funding. You can read more in his blog post titled, Board Interview: Krishna Manda on Building an Ecosystem for Transformation with Equal Partnership, Co-creation, and Innovation .

