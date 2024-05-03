Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a congratulatory cable to Polish President Andrzej Duda on his country's national day.

KUWAIT -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, has departed Kuwait heading to the Gambian capital Banjul where he would head the State of Kuwait's delegation at the 15th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation due on Saturday-Sunday.

JEDDAH -- The 15th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is due to kick off in the Gambian capital Banjul on Saturday. It will be held amid critical conditions in the Muslim nations, namely Palestine.

KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti oil price fell USD 3.18 to USD 85.63 per barrel (pb) on Thursday compared to USD 88.81 pb on Tuesday. (end) rk