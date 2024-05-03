Anti-Smoking Campaign Organized In Kuwait Throughout May

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 3 (KUNA) -- The National Program for Combating Smoking is organizing up to 30 activities throughout May in a campaign themed, "Protecting Children from intervention of the tobacco industry."

Dr. Ahmad Al-Shatti, the deputy chairperson of the program, said in remarks to KUNA that the activities are organized at shopping malls, schools, social development centers and the primary health care center.

Youth who use e-cigarettes are prone to switch to conventional cigarettes by three times' chances and adolescents aged between 13 and 15 use the electronic cigarettes at higher proportions as compared to the grown-ups, he said.

The e-cigarettes have proven ineffective for quitting smoking, Dr. Al-Shatti said. Moreover, there have been "worrying proofs about their negative health impact."

Producers promote "false pieces of evidence" claiming that they cut harm, Dr. Al-Shatti said, warning that the producers have continued to sell millions of these cigarettes.

The campaign kicked off on Thursday in coordination with the Ministry of Health, and other public departments and institutions. (end)

