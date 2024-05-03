Karnataka: Woman Tied To Pole, Assaulted After Son Elopes With Girl In Haveri

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A grim event unfolded in Aremallapur village of Karnataka's Ranebennur taluk, Haveri district, where Hanumavva Medleri, a 50-year-old woman, faced a brutal assault. The assault followed the alleged elopement of her son, Manjunath, with a young woman named Pooja.

Reportedly, relatives of the girl, identified as Chandrappa, Basappa, and Gahitevva, stormed into Hanumavva's house, accusing her of aiding her son in the elopement. Hanumavva was then tied to an electric pole and beaten mercilessly.

Belagavi shocker! Woman stripped naked, assaulted allegedly over land dispute

The incident, which took place four days ago, came to light only recently. A case has been registered at the Ranebennur Rural Police Station regarding this barbaric act.

This distressing event follows a similar case in Vantamuri village of Belgaum taluk, where another woman was subjected to a similar ordeal after her son ran away with a girl. This incident garnered national attention, with even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemning the act. Subsequently, the young couple responsible for the elopement in Vantamuri were married at the South Sub-Registrar Office in Belegavi City.