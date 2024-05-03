Kerala: Doctors Remove 10 Kg Tumour From Woman's Stomach In A 3-Hour Surgery At Kozhikode Medical College

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kozhikode Medical College removed a tumor weighing more than 10 kg from the stomach of a young woman who came with abdominal pain. The uterine tumor from the 43-year-old woman from Malappuram's Moonniyur was removed by a complex surgery under the guidance of the gynecology department of the medical college. The 36 cm long and 33 cm wide uterine fibroid was removed in a 3-hour long surgery.



Also read:

Kerala Shocker! Newborn wrapped in white cloth hurled outside residence in Kochi

The health status of the young woman who is in intensive care after surgery is satisfactory. Health Minister Veena George congratulated the entire team who led the surgery.

The woman visited the Gynecology Department at Kozhikode Medical College a week ago due to abdominal pain, accompanied by a swollen stomach and no other symptoms. Subsequent tests, including ultrasound and MRI scans, confirmed the presence of a uterine tumor. The surgery proved challenging due to the tumor's high blood flow, necessitating the suturing of uterine blood vessels at the surgery's outset to prevent bleeding. While blood was prepared for potential transfusion, it ultimately wasn't required, and the surgery concluded successfully.

The surgery was performed by Gynecology Department Cancer Specialist Dr Santosh Kuriakos, Dr Ammu Mohan, Dr Aishwarya Gautam, Dr Anjana, Anesthesia Department Dr Binu Sajid, Dr Sonu SA, Staff Nurse Saritha CS, Sijimol George and Nursing Assistant Ashokan VK. Dr Jyothy Ramesh Chandran, Head of Gynecology Department supervised the surgery.

Also read:

Karnataka: Woman tied to pole, assaulted after son elopes with girl in Haveri

