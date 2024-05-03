Qatar An Essential And Trusted Partner For UN Work

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Dennis Francis, who is the President of the current session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), affirmed Qatar's support for the work of the United Nations in areas of peacekeeping, security, education, and sports, as well as its continuous efforts to make the world a better place by supporting nations in need. He emphasized that the United Nations considers Qatar a reliable and essential partner in fulfilling its various roles.

In a special statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Francis said that Qatar supports the work of the United Nations in achieving its diverse goals, in addition to its readiness to share its capabilities with others to assist in supporting development, as well as its distinctive hosting of major international sports events. He noted that within United Nations circles, Qatar is known as a country that can always be relied upon to achieve multiple accomplishments.

The current President of the United Nations General Assembly further explained that the meeting of Council of Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly, currently hosted in Doha over two days, aims to identify pathways that can define solutions to some of the challenges facing the world. He pointed out that the council operates independently of governments, and the resulting solutions and ideas represent the culmination of knowledge and experience gained by council members who have extensive backgrounds in United Nations work.

Regarding the key topics on the agenda of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly meetings scheduled for September, HE Francis highlighted that issues of international peace and security will feature prominently. He also mentioned topics related to sustainable development goals, addressing issues of hunger, poverty, health, education, gender equality, human rights, climate change, and other developments affecting various regions worldwide.