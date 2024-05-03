UFC welcomes Anker as its official charging partner in the Middle East and Africa

(MENAFN- The Public Relations Company) 2 May 2024 – Dubai, UAE – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, and Anker, the world’s number one mobile charging brand, today announced a new partnership, naming the cutting-edge technology brand as the “Official Charging Partner of UFC” in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.



Anker's pioneering power delivery systems, renowned for their speed and reliability, align perfectly with UFC's dynamic world of mixed martial arts. This partnership is a celebration of the shared ethos between the two brands: a relentless pursuit of speed, power, and exceptional performance.



Anker stands at the forefront of a landmark year for UFC as the organisation prepares to make history with its inaugural event UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER vs CHIMAEV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 22. The event will see a highly anticipated matchup between former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and rising superstar Khamzat Chimaev in Riyadh. This will be followed by two events in Abu Dhabi, UAE - UFC® FIGHT NIGHT on August 3 and UFC® 308 on October 26 - celebrating UFC’s continued growth in the Middle East.



Each of these events will reach over 700 million fans in 170 countries. They not only mark a milestone for UFC's expansion into the Middle East but also showcases Anker's commitment to being an integral part of groundbreaking sports events, bringing unparalleled charging solutions to the heart of the action.



“We’re delighted to collaborate with Anker and be their first ever partnership in sports.” said Nick Smith, Vice President, Head of International Business Development, Global Partnerships, UFC & WWE. “Anker is an innovative brand with pioneering charging solutions in a key region for our business, the Middle East. Similar to UFC, Anker is a trailblazing brand that makes industry first moves.”



This synergy extends beyond the Octagon, enhancing the fan experience in a tangible way. Anker's state-of-the-art charging technology ensures that fans never miss a moment of the action, providing the power and performance necessary to capture and share every thrilling victory and knockout.



Faisal Shah, General Manager, Anker Innovations MEA stated: "Our collaboration with UFC is a powerful reflection of Anker’s dedication to innovation and excellence. At Anker, we're not just about charging devices; we're about energizing lives and enhancing the experience of every user with speed, efficiency, and reliability. This partnership goes beyond technology; it's about charging up the spirit of competition and resilience that defines both Anker and UFC. Aligning with the UFC for their landmark event in Saudi Arabia symbolizes our shared passion for pushing the envelope and setting new benchmarks. We are thrilled to bring our advanced charging technology to the epicenter of the action, ensuring that fans and athletes remain connected to what matters most."



As the UFC continues to expand its global footprint, Anker will be there every step of the way, ensuring that every event is charged with excitement.



About UFC®

