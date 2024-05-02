Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (trading week ending: 3rd May 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,811.6 -2.4% 16.6% RSISX USD Index 1,781.3 -2.4% 16.6%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 32,571.0 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 24.7 # of Traded Companies 57 Traded Shares (mn)/d 9,731 # of Companies (Up) 29 Total Trades (#/d) 3,043 # of Companies (Down) 17 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,601 # of Companies (Not changed) 11 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,849 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 5 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 2

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NRM) NHAM 1.000 42.9% 5.3% Al-Ameen for Insurance NAME 0.700 7.7% 27.3% Al-Khatem Telecoms TZNI 2.570 6.2% 7.5% AL-Badia for General Trans. (UCM) SBAG 0.600 5.3% 3.4% Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 23.000 4.5% 17.8% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 0.380 -13.6% -85.4% Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.100 -9.1% -16.7% Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NRM) BLAD 0.120 -7.7% -7.7% National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B. IMIB 1.850 -7.5% -21.3% Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 1.250 -6.0% 81.2% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) National Bank of Iraq BNOI 14,940.5 11,318.6 45.9% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 10,895.3 8,254.0 33.5% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 3,035.8 2,299.9 9.3% Mansour Hotel HMAN 1,395.7 1,057.3 4.3% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 631.4 478.3 1.9%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 2,082 19,095.4 14,466.2 58.6% Industry 360 11,065.4 8,382.9 34.0% Hotels&Tourism 64 1,515.0 1,147.7 4.7% Telecom 252 631.5 478.4 1.9% Agriculture 188 153.3 116.1 0.5% Services 87 101.2 76.7 0.3% Insurance 9 9.2 6.9 0.0% Investment 1 0.1 0.1 0.0% Grand Total 3,043 32,571.0 24,675.0 100.0%

On Monday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) ranked first in average daily trading volume for the 2023 indices and won the Arab Financial Markets federation shield. (Shafaq News)

On Sunday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) participated with the Arab financial markets in the meeting of the General Assembly for Arab Financial Markets. On Monday, ISX participated in the annual conference of the Arab Financial Markets Federation, sponsored by the Qatar Stock Exchange, which was hosted by the State of Qatar for its 2024 edition. Discussions took place on the financial markets with experts in financial technology and the future of trading in financial instruments; in addition, to discussions regarding the performance of Arab financial markets with members of the Arab Federation AFCM and joint cooperation plans.

Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through an 8.3% rights issue and an 11.3% bonus issue to reach IQD305.0 bn. Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Apr. 28 and Apr. 30. The company disclosed that there were no fundamental events or new matters that affected the price of the shares.

New shares of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) from the capital increase through a 16% rights issue and a 4% bonus issue to IQD300.0 bn resumed trading on May 2.

National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) resumed trading on Apr. 29 after holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Apr. 21 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.23 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 2.1% dividend yield. New shares of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) from the capital increase through a 10.0% bonus issue to IQD1.65 bn resumed trading on Apr. 30.

ISX will suspend trading of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) starting May 16 due to the AGM that will be held on May 21 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD300.0 bn to IQD350.0 bn through rights and bonus issue.

ISX suspended trading of Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) starting Apr. 28 due to the AGM that will be held on May 2 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital through rights and bonus issue, dividend distribution, and electing nine original and nine alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Al Masherq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank (BAMS) starting Apr. 29 due to the AGM that will be held on May 5 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) starting Apr. 30 due to the AGM that will be held on May 6 to discuss and approve 2021 & 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

