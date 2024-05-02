Satellite Monitoring App Improves Iraqi Farmers' Productivity

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

A mobile app supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been introduced to wheat and corn farmers in Nineveh.

The app monitors farms using satellite technology, aiming to enhance productivity and increase revenue.

It sends alerts about agricultural diseases to subscribers and provides treatment tips and weather information.

A forum is also available for farmers to share experiences and best practices, reducing the time and effort needed to monitor crop growth.

Additionally, the app can lower production costs by up to 20 percent.

(Source: USAID)

