Cryptonewsbreaks LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) Releases Updated Info Regarding Bitcoin Lightning Network Operations

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) LQWD Technologies (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) , a leading infrastructure and liquidity provider for the Bitcoin Lightning Network as well as a holder of Bitcoin as an operational asset, is reporting on its Bitcoin Lightning Network operations. According to the announcement, LQWD owns 115 Bitcoin, which provide the company with a Bitcoin-based core asset and which the company uses to operate its transaction infrastructure. The company reported that routing transactions are growing, with 64,678 in April 2024, an increase over March 20 24, which was also a record month. The company noted that the total routing volume through its infrastructure has reached approximately 500,000, routing more than 569 Bitcoin through LQWD's infrastructure since launching in November 2021. The announcement explained that Bitcoin Lightning Network

is a payment and transaction layer for the internet that leverages the power of Bitcoin's supreme trust protocol, which facilitates instant peer-to-peer transactions faster than any other payment rail.“LQWD has developed and is operating a scalable revenue model for the Lightning Network that receives routing fees for each transaction on LQWD's infrastructure,” stated the announcement.“These fees are paid in Bitcoin (Satoshi's), which are nominal at present time. However, it is anticipated that the fees will increase in the future based on further adoption of the Lightning Network. Therefore, LQWD believes in the future potential of the network and is focused on continuing to build market share.”

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Canadian-based corporation which has a developed a scalable revenue generating model providing transaction infrastructure and liquidity for Bitcoin Lightning Network. LQWD also owns 115 Bitcoin and has no debt with approximately 13.2 million shares outstanding. For more information, please visit

