Largest Number Of Enemy Subversive Reconnaissance Groups Is Recorded In Sumy Region - SBGS


5/2/2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sumy region remains the area where the enemy is most actively trying to use sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs).

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, said this at a briefing at the Ukraine-Union Media Center.

"Sumy region remains the most active area where the enemy continues to use its subversive reconnaissance groups. Earlier there was activity in Kharkiv region, but it has decreased recently. No enemy subversive reconnaissance groups have been recorded in Chernihiv region. But Sumy region is a priority for them. In fact, several enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are exposed during the week," he noted.

