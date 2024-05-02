Prime Minister Meets Members Of UNGA Presidents Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Thursday with Their Excellencies members of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Presidents Council on the occasion of their visit to the country to participate in the Council meeting, which is being hosted by Doha currently.
A number of regional and international issues were discussed during the meeting, especially developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, as well as discussing supporting the UN's efforts to achieve international peace and security.
