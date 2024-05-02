Accreditationconsultancy Is Happy To Launch The ISO/IEC 17065 Assessor Training E-Learning Course

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The ISO 17065 Assessor training - a self-paced e-learning course is being launched with great pleasure by Accreditationconsultancy. To assist users in becoming qualified assessors, the ISO 17065 assessor training e-learning course provides training curriculum that includes lectures, handouts, videos, audit checklists, and examinations.



The online ISO 17065 assessor training course is designed for those who want to become ISO/IEC 17065 assessors and effectively perform an ISO/IEC 17065:2012 audit. Both individuals who have performed ISO 17065 audits for certifying organizations and those who aspire to become lead auditors will find value in the training. An extensive understanding of ISO/IEC 17065:2012 requirements, documentation needed, accreditation stages, audit process, and techniques is provided by the online course for ISO 17065 assessors. It helps perform unbiased and objective remote audits, particularly in post-COVID settings and guaranteeing impartiality and objectivity because it also offers a sample audit checklist and other information.



The course is designed for individuals aspiring to become ISO/IEC 17065 Assessors, ISO/IEC 17065 Advisors, and those seeking to improve their auditing expertise and become officially recognized as trained assessors for ISO 17065 certification, as well as those working for organizations implementing management systems. The ISO 17065 training course is designed by experienced ISO consultants and experts who have vast experience in that particular subject.



The ISO 17065 assessor training course covers nine sessions, covering conformity assessment, documentation, audit terms and definitions, roles and responsibilities, internal audit process, performing an audit, nonconformity and corrective action, remote audit process (based on IAF MD4 and IAF ID12), audit records and checklist, and steps for accreditation. The course includes lectures, audio-visual presentations, handouts, videos, and online exams. Lectures cover topics like overview, requirements, audit process, terms and definitions, and performing audit. Handouts are available in format, while videos provide a detailed understanding of clause-wise requirements, documentation process, and remote audit process. The course concludes with an ISO/IEC 17065 Lead Assessor certificate and a set of over 200 audit questions for future reference. For more information, visit this link:



