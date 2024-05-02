2024 North American Agencies Of The Year: Winners Revealed

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - APCO was named overall North American Agency of the Year at last night's SABRE Awards ceremony, after landing Midsize Agency of the Year honors, ahead of Hill & Knowlton, Imre, Ruder Finn and Zeno.
The award recognized APCO's impressive North American and global expansion, C-suite counsel and cultural progress, delivering 23% growth in 2023.
Meanwhile, Ogilvy PR was named Specialist Agency of the Year after also winning Creative Agency of the Year . In addition, Golin was named Large Agency of the Year for the third time in the past four years.
This trio was recognized alongside 12 other Agencies of the Year at last night's North American SABRE Awards, the 23nd edition of the New York event. Full analysis of all Agency of the Year winners and finalists can be found at the links below. SABRE Awards winners can be found here.
2024 North American PR Agencies of the Year
Large Agencies of the Year
Golin
Midsize Agencies of the Year
APCO
Small Agencies of the Year
Jackson Spalding
Boutique Agencies of the Year
Sway Effect
New Agencies of the Year
Unlock Health
Canadian Agencies of the Year
Craft
Consumer Agencies of the Year
Day One Agency
Corporate Agencies of the Year
The Levinson Group
Creative Agencies of the Year
Ogilvy PR
Digital Agencies of the Year
Hahn
Financial Agencies of the Year
Joele Frank
Healthcare Agencies of the Year
Chandler Chicco Agency
Public Affairs Agencies of the Year
ROKK Solutions
Technology Agencies of the Year
Mission North
North American Agency of the Year Awards recognize the best firms in specific size categories and in specific disciplines. In all, 69 firms - from giant multinationals to small local specialists - were shortlisted across the 14 Agency of the Year categories, reflecting what was probably the most competitive year in its history.
Despite difficult economic conditions in 2023, public relations firms demonstrated impressive resilience, delivering
a broader range of capabilities, deeper strategic counsel and stronger social impact.
