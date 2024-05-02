2024 North American Agencies Of The Year: Winners Revealed

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - APCO was named overall North American Agency of the Year at last night's SABRE Awards ceremony, after landing Midsize Agency of the Year honors, ahead of Hill & Knowlton, Imre, Ruder Finn and Zeno.



The award recognized APCO's impressive North American and global expansion, C-suite counsel and cultural progress, delivering 23% growth in 2023.



Meanwhile, Ogilvy PR was named Specialist Agency of the Year after also winning Creative Agency of the Year . In addition, Golin was named Large Agency of the Year for the third time in the past four years.



This trio was recognized alongside 12 other Agencies of the Year at last night's North American SABRE Awards, the 23nd edition of the New York event. Full analysis of all Agency of the Year winners and finalists can be found at the links below. SABRE Awards winners can be found here.



2024 North American PR Agencies of the Year



Large Agencies of the Year

Golin



Midsize Agencies of the Year

APCO



Small Agencies of the Year

Jackson Spalding



Boutique Agencies of the Year

Sway Effect



New Agencies of the Year

Unlock Health



Canadian Agencies of the Year

Craft



Consumer Agencies of the Year

Day One Agency



Corporate Agencies of the Year



The Levinson Group



Creative Agencies of the Year



Ogilvy PR



Digital Agencies of the Year

Hahn



Financial Agencies of the Year

Joele Frank



Healthcare Agencies of the Year



Chandler Chicco Agency



Public Affairs Agencies of the Year



ROKK Solutions



Technology Agencies of the Year

Mission North

TheNorth American Agency of the Year Awards recognize the best firms in specific size categories and in specific disciplines. In all, 69 firms - from giant multinationals to small local specialists - were shortlisted across the 14 Agency of the Year categories, reflecting what was probably the most competitive year in its history.Despite difficult economic conditions in 2023, public relations firms demonstrated impressive resilience, deliveringa broader range of capabilities, deeper strategic counsel and stronger social impact.