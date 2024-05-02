Attempts By Enemy Subversive Reconnaissance Groups To Enter Kharkiv Region Recorded This Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This week the largest number of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups has been recorded in the Sumy region, although there have also been attempts to enter the Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"This week we have recorded the largest number of subversive reconnaissance groups in the Sumy sector. This means that the enemy is attempting to identify potential vulnerabilities. At the same time, there have been attempts by subversive reconnaissance groups to enter the Kharkiv region," he said.

When asked whether he sees any threats to Kharkiv, Muzychuk noted that the situation along the front line is dynamic: "Sometimes the enemy can take actions to divert attention.” However, the information available to the Ukrainian intelligence allows prompt response to threats, including in the Kharkiv region, he added.

As reported, last week in the Sumy region, Ukrainian border guards repelled an attack by a sabotage and reconnaissance group that tried to enter from Russia.