Strike On Odesa Injures 14 People, RMA Shows Aftermath

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, firefighting continues as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on the evening of May 1, and the number of injured has increased to 14 people.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleh Kiper, reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including postal warehouses. The fire is being extinguished. There are broken windows in the surrounding buildings," he wrote.

According to Kiper, 14 people were injured, one man was hospitalized in moderate condition. All others were treated on the spot.

"Law enforcement officers are recording another crime of the Russians against the civilian population," added the head of the RMA.

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov added : "Our structures are inspecting nearby residential buildings for broken windows and doors."

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of May 1, Russian troops struck Odesa with ballistic missiles, injuring at least 13 people and starting a fire at the site of the hit.

"Nova Poshta" said that a Russian missile hit its sorting depot and offices.

Last night, Russians attacked Odesa with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles . Three people were killed.