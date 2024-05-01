Malaysian Delegation Checks On Tourism Cooperative Project In Balqa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) -- A Malaysian delegation headed by the Minister of Entrepreneurship and Cooperatives Development, Ewon Benedick, accompanied by the Director General of the Jordan Co-operative Corporation, Abdul Fattah Al-Shalabi, visited on Wednesday the Jordan Valley Development and Reconstruction Association in Balqa Governorate to check on its tourism project "Bait Swaima", which was implemented with the support of the Business Development Center (BDC).Former Minister of Labor and founder of the Business Development Center Nayef Stetieh discussed with the visiting delegation headed by the Malaysian minister, a number of issues of mutual interest.The Malaysian minister expressed his desire to exchange expertise and success stories between cooperatives in both countries in order to promote one of the global cooperative principles and values, namely cooperation between cooperatives.While welcoming the visit to the cooperative project funded by the BDC, in the presence of its Director General, Ghaleb Hijazi, Stetieh stressed the importance of supporting such development projects because of their economic and social impact on local communities and individuals working in them.Al-Shalabi said that the participation of the Malaysian delegation in the 11th Ministerial Cooperative Conference at this level of representation is important, especially as it left an enriching impact on its sessions.He added that working on strengthening the partnership between governments and cooperatives is one of the most important outcomes of the conference, noting the importance of advancing in this field with all available energies and capabilities.Head of the association's management committee, Sereen Al-Sharif, gave a brief presentation on the association's tourism project "Bait Swaima" and the implications of its implementation in the Swaima area on the local community in terms of contributing, improving the standard and providing job opportunities.