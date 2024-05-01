Senyar Festival Begins On May 2 From Old Doha Port With Participation Of 75 Teams

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 10th Senyar Festival will begin tomorrow, May 2 at 10am where the 75 participating teams will gather at the Old Doha Port and will voyage to Al Bandar in Sealine.

The organising committee said that this year's edition is expected to be strong as the participating teams have increased. Moreover, the committee also continues to inspect and ensure that the teams meet all conditions including safety precautions, tracking system operations, among others to avoid potential risks during the competition.

The committee stressed the importance of the commitment of all directors to implement all instructions and directives issued by the festival administration, and that it will be strict in its laws in terms of penalties and punishments in the event that the participating teams do not adhere to the instructions and conditions, which will lead to the cancellation of the team's results, and exclusion from the competition.

It is noteworthy that the festival administration has allocated valuable prizes to the winning teams, where the first place winner in the competition will receive QR1 million, second place - QR500,000, third place - QR300,000.

For the largest fish award, the first place winner will receive - QR50,000, second place - QR30,000, and third place - QR20,000.

The Senyar Festival will run until May 4. It was earlier announced that it will begin today, April 30, but due to strong winds and unfavourable weather conditions, the organising committee decided to move it to May 2.

