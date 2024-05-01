Medical Sources: The Death Toll In Gaza Has Climbed To 34,568 Since October 7

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza/PNN/

The death toll at the hands of Israel in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 34,568 Palestinians since October 7, according to medical sources.

They said that the number of Palestinians killed by the occupation forces in the blockaded war-torn Strip has risen to 34,568 and those injured to 77,765 since the onset of the Israeli genocidal offensive on the Strip on October 7.

They noted that just within the last 24 hours, the occupation forces committed four massacres against families in the Strip, killing 33 people and injuring 57 others.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine's largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.