Environmental Cleanup Efforts Expand In Aqaba And Wadi Rum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 1 (Petra) -- The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) orchestrated a seabed cleaning campaign on Wednesday, focusing on the central and southern shoreline regions within the Aqaba Marine Reserve.Nineteen divers from various entities including the Navy, Royal Boats, Civil Defense Department, Aqaba Ports Management and Operations Company, Aqaba Marine Reserve, Marine Science Station, and ten from the Aqaba Diving Association took part in the initiative.Nasser Zawaideh, Director of the Aqaba Marine Reserve, highlighted the campaign's role in promoting awareness, specifically targeting the central and southern shores, where 260 kilograms of underwater waste were successfully removed.Khammash Yassin, the head of the Aqaba Diving Association, emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts in maintaining the cleanliness of the marine environment in the Gulf of Aqaba, renowned for its exceptional coral reefs.Simultaneously, the ASEZA launched another environmental preservation campaign titled "Rum is a world cultural and natural heritage, let us preserve it" within the Wadi Rum Natural Reserve.This campaign, involving a hundred volunteers from the Nature Protection Club at Prince Rashid Military Secondary School / Al-Tuwaisa and the Basin Al-Disah municipality, targeted the Wadi Rum Visitor Center, tourist sites, and trails.Guidance and awareness activities were conducted in schools, featuring lectures, environmental exhibitions, and other initiatives aimed at safeguarding and conserving the environment, in collaboration with regional authorities.