Atul Verma Is New DGP Of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, May 1 (IANS) The 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Atul Verma, posted as the Director General of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday was appointed the new Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police.

He replaced Sanjay Kundu, who retired from service on Tuesday.

Atul Verma, who recently returned from the Central deputation, was given the charge of the all-important CID wing after the state government's fiasco in the Rajya Sabha election when six Congress MLAs cross-voted for the BJP.

He superseded IPS officers Tapan Kumar Deka from the 1988 batch, S.R. Ojha from the 1989 batch, and Shyam Bhagat Negi from the 1990 batch. Deka and Negi are currently on central deputation while Ojha is the director general (prisons).