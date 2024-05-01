Clad In Skimpy Leopard Print Bikini, Demi Moore Sizzles In Vacation Video

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 1 (IANS) Actress Demi Moore, who is known for 'A Few Good Men' and 'Forsaken', shared a new Instagram video, giving a glimpse of her family vacation.

The actress also flaunted her leopard bikini. Moore's post provided highlights from the family's beach vacation, with appearances from Tallulah, 30, Scout, 32, Rumer Willis, 35, Rumer's 1-year-old daughter Louetta, family friends, reports People magazine.

The beachgoers jump from inside a home onto the bright white sandy beach in the clip. Thanks to editing tricks, each jumped over the camera and landed on the beach. Moore, 61, kicked off the video and first sported a pair of white cargo pants and a white tank top.

As per People, when she landed on the beach, the actress was wearing a string leopard bikini and square brown sunglasses. Tallulah then followed her mom, transitioning from bright yellow pants and a brown T-shirt into a purple and white striped strapless bikini.

Scout quickly caught up with the two, switching from a matching white and grey striped linen set to a yellow, blue and purple floral bikini. Rumer finished the video by switching from a white-tiered maxi dress to a mint green bikini.