Israeli Strikes On Gaza Kill 33 In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 1 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported four massacres perpetrated by the Israeli occupation in the past 24 hours, resulting in 33 fatalities and 57 injuries.In its daily statistical report on casualties from the ongoing Israeli aggression, now spanning 208 days in Gaza, the Ministry highlighted the ongoing challenges in reaching victims, with some still trapped under rubble or in areas inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense teams.The death toll from the Israeli aggression since October 7 has reached a staggering 34,568 fatalities, with 77,765 individuals injured.