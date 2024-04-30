DECENTRALIZED, A RUNE Token, Will Be Initially Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will initially list DECENTRALIZED tokens in the RUNES Zone. For all CoinW users, the DECENTRALIZED/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 30th April 2024, at 14:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of DECENTRALIZED, we are launching the“Join the DECENTRALIZED bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Rune: The Next Frontier in NFT Ownership

The Decentralized Project, led by CyberKongz on Twitter, has garnered significant attention within the cryptocurrency community. With a robust following of over 310,000 on Twitter and a notable trading volume of up to 29,800 on OpenSea for their NFTs, the project has demonstrated strong engagement and traction.

Rune, the second token introduced by the Decentralized Project, holds significant value within its ecosystem. With a current floor price of up to 11 ETH, Rune has captured the interest of investors and enthusiasts alike. The recent allocation of over $400,000 towards airdropping runes to community users further underscores the project's commitment to its community.

The utility of Rune lies in its association with NFT ownership within the CyberKongz ecosystem. All runes are set to be airdropped to NFT holders, enhancing the value proposition for existing and potential NFT owners.

Rune operates on a token economic model with a total supply of 21 billion tokens, all of which were pre-mined to the project owner's address. This approach ensures transparency and provides a clear framework for the distribution of tokens within the ecosystem.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent DECENTRALIZED prize pool will be up for grabs from April 30th, 2024, at 14:00 to May 6th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About DECENTRALIZED

The number 2 rune on RUNE is numbered 840000:2, and the project owner is CyberKongz on Twitter. Currently, the project has finished mining for airdrops and is the latest entry into pre-runes projects.