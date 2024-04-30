2024 Xiamen International Fashion Week“TRENDY UP Fashion Show” Held In Xiamen

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) TRENDY UP Fashion Show was held at the Kulangsu Center for Contemporary Art (KCCA) in Xiamen, East China's Fujian province from April 20 to 21, 2024, marking the beginning of the 2024 Xiamen International Fashion Week.







Themed“Strolling in Wonderland”, this year's event put on six futuristic shows for six designer brands, including Jelly Muscle, LUANSHU, CHNNYU, it'REAL, KINGLAND, and DYCC, offering visitors an immersive experience of costume design, arts, aesthetics, and smart technologies.

In addition to the runaway shows, the Fashion Show adopted the see-now-buy-now model and hosted a fashion aesthetics salon in an effort to connect consumers with brands and help incubate local design talent.

























Innovative and deep integration of the show with the“Look Now & Future – Young Artists Invitation Exhibition



















Founded in 2015, Xiamen International Fashion Week (XMIFW) has been committed to promoting the innovation and upgrade of the urban fashion industry.

In recent years, Xiamen has launched policies to help bolster the development of fashion and culture industry. Against this backdrop, the 2024 Xiamen International Fashion Week will further strengthen the city's fashion power, foster and develop local designers and fashion industry clusters, contributing to China fashion industry.







Rushi · Designer Brand Collection Space







1*100 Youth · Fashion Week's Island Party