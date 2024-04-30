Ukraine Withdraws From Another Agreement And Two CIS Protocols

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has withdrawn from the agreement and two CIS protocols on cooperation in the field of public health.

Taras Melnychuk, the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, said in a message on Telegram that the decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrinform reports.

"Due to a fundamental change in circumstances, Ukraine has withdrawn from the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Public Health, signed on 26.06.1992 in Minsk," the statement reads.

In addition, Ukraine has withdrawn from the Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Public Health of June 26, 1992, signed on September 18, 2003 in Yalta, and the Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Public Health of June 26, 1992, signed on November 25, 2005 in Moscow.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine has withdrawn from the agreement on ensuring the unity of time and frequency measurements , which was signed in Bishkek in 1992 by the governments of the Russian Federation and a number of states that were formerly part of the USSR.