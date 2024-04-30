Yermak, Cardinal Zuppi Discussed Issue Of Returning Children, Pows From Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, had a phone call with the head of the Bishops' Conference of Italy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi.

That's according to the President's Office press service, Ukrinform reports.

The head of the Office noted that within the framework of diplomatic dialogue with all states, Ukraine constantly pays special attention to the issue of the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia.

"You also continue to work in this direction. Thank you. This process is going slowly, but it is still moving forward," he emphasized.

Andriy Yermak also called for help to Ukraine in the release of prisoners of war, in particular combat medics. During the call, the interlocutors discussed ways of speeding up the process and organizing an exchange effort ahead of Easter.

The head of the President's Office told the cardinal about the preparations for the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland this June.

Andriy Yermak and Matteo Zuppi also discussed the possibility of holding a bilateral meeting to coordinate efforts.