Arab-Asian Forum Confirms Support For Hashemite Custodianship Over Jerusalem Holy Sites

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, April 30 (Petra) -- The Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Economy of a number of Arab countries and Central Asian countries, and the Republic of Azerbaijan affirmed on Tuesday their support for the Hashemite Custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem and its role in protecting its Arab, Islamic, and Christian identity and preserving the existing historical and legal status in Jerusalem and its holy sites.The ministers participating in the third session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with the Central Asian countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan at the conclusion of the forum's work held in Doha on Tuesday also affirmed that the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque "Al-Haram Al-Sharif" with its entire area of 144,000 square meters, is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims.They clarified that the Jordanian Department of Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs is the exclusive legitimate body with the competence to administer, maintain, and regulate access to the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.The ministers condemned the continued crimes of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in all cities, villages and camps, and the targeting of more than 100,000 Palestinians, among whom were martyrs and wounded, most of whom are women and children.They also condemned subjecting the Palestinian people to starvation and the deadly siege that cuts off all means of life from the Gaza Strip, the systematic destruction of residential neighborhoods, hospitals, schools, universities, mosques, churches and infrastructure in the Strip, and the arrest and torture of thousands of Palestinian prisoners, in light of the hate speech, racism and incitement adopted by the Israeli occupation government, stressing that these Israeli crimes constitute the crime of genocide against the Palestinian people, and continue to commit them despite the order of the International Court of Justice dated January 26, taking temporary measures to stop the killing of Palestinian civilians and their physical and mental harm, and to stop preventing births, and the flow of relief aid to the entire Gaza Strip.In the final communiqué of the forum, the ministers warned against the continued implementation of the plans and intentions of Israel, the occupying power, to commit the crime of forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their land, which will lead to the collapse of peace in the Middle East and the expansion and exacerbation of the conflict in the region.