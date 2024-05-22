Hemant Soren Arrest: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Interim Relief

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 22, dismissed the plea of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, which challenged his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with money laundering case.

The plea seeking interim release was dismissed by the vacation bench, led by Justice Dipankar Datta, denying relief to Soren, the apex court also pulled up Soren for“suppressing” from it that he had filed bail plea before trial court, as per a PTI report.

This is a breaking story, more details awaited....

MENAFN22052024007365015876ID1108243054