Prince El Hassan: Investing In Human Capital Is The Key To Success In Renewing The Renaissance

Irbid, April 30 (Petra) -- His Highness Prince Hassan bin Talal Tuesday opened the training and maintenance centre project for the technical work teams of the Yarmouk Water Company.Prince El Hassan discussed involving local communities in decision-making to increase awareness and knowledge and adopt human-centred policies.The project is supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Jordan in cooperation with the Ministry of Water and Irrigation.The Prince discussed transforming Jordanians' mindset from the state of receiving to production, delegation and empowerment of citizens and creating a community of practice to develop indicative plans.He added that the key to success in renewing the "renaissance" is investment in human capital and sustainability through generous citizenship.He stressed the "need" to reformulate priorities in the northern development region and focus on substantive integration between the geographic and development components.He noted that the development and advancement of resources would be through providing an independent scientific and technological database based on absolute information.Prince El Hassan stressed the role of networking between the nexus of water, food, energy and environment and leveraging the land and its resources within the concept of the "ocean."In turn, the Secretary-General of the Jordan Valley Authority, Hisham Haisa, discussed Jordan's challenges in water, including climate change and waves of refugees and their impact on the rise in population numbers and the rise in demand for water.