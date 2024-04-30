Talabat Sponsors Qatar CSR Summit Again

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) talabat, the region's leading platform for everyday deliveries, announced its continued sponsorship of the Qatar CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Summit 2024, hosted by Qatar University (QU). The three-day summit began on Tuesday at Qatar National Convention Centre.

The talabat booth offers attendees an interactive experience, focused on showcasing CSR initiatives and facilitating meaningful discussions. talabat's director of sustainability and corporate responsibility, Dimitra Theodoropulos, will address the conference and also take part in a panel discussion moderated by Unesco and UN Global Impact.

CSR is a part of talabat's identity – talabat demonstrated this by facilitating over 100,000 meals in 2023, a statement explained. Back in February, talabat and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) jointly supported humanitarian efforts for Turkey and Syria earthquake survivors via in-app donations.

During Ramadan, talabat collaborated with esteemed charity organisations such as QRCS, QU, Education Above All and Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) to facilitate donations of funds, meals, and gifts for children undergoing cancer treatment.

In response to the Morocco earthquake, talabat launched a relief campaign under its '#tech4good' commitment, directing proceeds to urgent emergency efforts for survivors.

talabat also launched the annual Pinktober campaign with QCS, raising awareness about breast cancer, allowing customers to contribute by adding a pink ribbon to their orders, with proceeds of more than QR50,000 supporting breast cancer research. In solidarity with Palestine throughout Ramadan, talabat contributed 1 million hot iftar meals to the World Food Programme's emergency response in Gaza, in addition to facilitating more than QR2mn through trusted local charities.

In a press statement, talabat Qatar managing director Francisco Miguel De Sousa said:“The summit brings together CSR experts to explore how businesses can integrate economic, social, and environmental goals into their operations. talabat's participation in the Qatar CSR Summit emphasizes its dedication to corporate social responsibility and its commitment to fostering long term partnerships across different sectors within the community.

“From supporting humanitarian efforts for earthquake victims to partnering with charity organisations during Ramadan and raising awareness about causes like breast cancer, we believe in using the talabat app to drive meaningful change and contribute to the well-being of the communities we serve.”

talabat aims to create a dynamic environment for participants to exchange ideas and insights, sharing valuable perspectives and best practices in the field of CSR, the statement added.

