General Motors Names HARMAN A 2023 Supplier Of The Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on HARMAN Newsroom

STAMFORD, Conn., April 30, 2024 /3BL/ – General Motors (GM) has recognized HARMAN, an automotive electronics technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on delivering consumer experiences at automotive grade, as a 2023 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 32nd annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in Miami, Florida last week.

HARMAN has proudly earned this prestigious award for the third time. The Supplier of the Year award recognizes distinguished global suppliers that exceed GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

"We are extremely honored to once again receive GM's Supplier of the Year award," remarked Christian Sobottka, President of HARMAN Automotive. "Our collaboration with GM remains steadfast in delivering unparalleled consumer experiences at an automotive grade - including our award-winning AKG sound in Cadillac vehicles, and next generation intelligent cockpit control products - and this acknowledgment underscores the dedication and hard work of our Automotive team, who continues to maintain exceptional standards. We look forward to continuing our work together in the years ahead."

Each year, the Supplier of the Year award winners are chosen by a diverse, international team at GM, evaluating their performance across various metrics including performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM's values, and commitment to achieving GM's ambitious goals.

“We're honored to partner with these top suppliers who have made notable contributions to our transformation. Together, we're pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies and redefining what's possible,” said Jeff Morrison, vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.“Their innovation and support are critical to helping us deliver the world-class vehicles our customers have to come expect.”

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at

For more information, contact:

Jessica Sader

Communications Manager, Automotive

...