Prime Minister And Meets Foreign Minister Of Azerbaijan

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Tuesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan HE Jeyhun Bayramov, on the sidelines of the 3rd session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is being held in Doha.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries as well as the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of topics of common concern.