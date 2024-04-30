Prime Minister And Meets Foreign Minister Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Tuesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan HE Jeyhun Bayramov, on the sidelines of the 3rd session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is being held in Doha.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries as well as the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of topics of common concern.
MENAFN30042024000063011010ID1108157816
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.