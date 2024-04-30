Samantha Ruth Prabhu Once Said She Didn't Even Have Money For Food; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the highest-paid actresses, revealed that she often didn't even have money for food.“I ate only one meal a day for at least two months. I worked odd jobs. And here I am today,” she added.
Previously, the most prominent actresses in India were only from the Hindi cinema business. Things have changed, with Bollywood ladies usually earning the highest salaries. Things have changed now. Only
recently
have South Indian actresses caught up with their Bollywood counterparts.
One of them is one of the most well-known and wealthy celebrities. Her path to success has been rather
difficult.
We're
talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She is now one of the most successful and well-known actors.
Throughout her decade-long career, she produced numerous hit Tamil and Telugu films. Her debut in an item song in Pushpa The Rise propelled her to stardom across India. Samantha received Rs 5 crore for her participation in the song Oo Antava.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was born to Joseph and Ninette Prabhu in Chennai
in
1987. In 2022, when addressing to students at a university, she mentioned that her parents
couldn't
afford her higher education.
“When I was studying, my parents told me to study hard
and
I would make it big. I studied hard. I completed 10th grade, 12th grade and college. But
then
when I wanted to study further, my parents
couldn't
afford it. I had no dreams, no future, nothing,”
she was quoted as saying.
The actress also disclosed that she often
didn't
even have money for food.
“I ate only one meal a day for at least two months. I worked odd jobs. And here I am today,”
she added.
Samantha became unwell for an extended
period of time
in 2012, forcing her to abandon two
major
projects.
It was eventually discovered
that it was an immune illness.
Samantha reported that the condition had reappeared in 2022, and she had undergone significant therapy for myositis. She said
that,
while the condition is controllable, it can be fatal in some situations.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu married the actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017.
Their marriage lasted
fewer than
four years.
Samantha began using
Chaitanya's
surname, Akkineni, in
2017,
but withdrew it from her social media profiles in July 2021, sparking breakup allegations.
In October of the same year, the couple announced their separation and subsequent divorce. In an interview with
Harper's
Bazaar, she subsequently
stated ,
“When I hit rock bottom with a failed marriage
and
my health and my work were affected, it was like a triple whammy; boom, boom, boom.
You know, people go down for far less than
what
I've
had to endure
over the last two years or so.”
